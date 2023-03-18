A Preston man has had a restraining order lifted - after his ‘victim’ pleaded with magistrates to revoke it. Kieran McLaughlin was ordered by a court not to contact Sarah Hodgson as part of an order issued in September last year.

However, Ms Hodgson later applied to the same court begging them to discharge the conditions of the ruling. The 29-year-old, of Walden Street, was convicted following what is described in court documents as “a drunken night that shouldn’t have happened”.

Preston Magistrates Courts

‘He is a good role model’

Ms Hodgson told Preston magistrates McLaughlin was a good father to their son and a “good role model to her other four children”. The application was made “on the grounds that Sarah Hodgson says that she didn't ask for the restraining order to be put in place and that Kieran is not a threat to her or her children”, the court document states.

It goes on: “He should not be punished for a drunken night that should not have happened. Kieran and his family are her only support network as all of her family live in Cumbria. She has found herself struggling with their son. The restraining order is stopping their son from having a relationship with his dad and other family members.