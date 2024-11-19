Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool mum accused of ‘squeezing her baby to death’ has been found not guilty of murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Lee Langley, 38, was charged with murdering her seven-week-old daughter Edith at her home in Belgrave Road on November 20, 2020.

Edith stopped breathing shortly before 4am and paramedics were called to the home in Marton where they tried to save her live with chest compressions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead an hour later.

A post-mortem examination found 33 fractures to her ribs - to the back, front and the side of Edith’s ribcage. Pathologists suggested these injuries had been caused in the hours immediately before her death by a severe compressive force, or squeezing, to her ribs.

In March 2022 – 16 months after Edith’s death – her mum, Laura Langley, was arrested on suspicion of her daughter’s murder. She was also accused of assault, ill treatment and/or neglect of the baby in the week before she died - charges which she fiercely denied.

Laura Langley, 38, was found not guilty of killing her seven-week-old daughter Edith after she stopped breathing at their home in Blackpool on November 20, 2020 | Facebook

Mum accused of booze-fuelled murder

In October 2023, a trial was opened at Preston Crown Court, with Ms Langley accused of causing the fatal injuries to Edith by ‘squeezing her to death’ in a deliberate, booze-fuelled attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Timothy Cray KC said: “The post-mortem evidence suggests that Edith died from terrible injuries. Virtually all her ribs had been broken.

“The opinion of the pathologists who carried out the examinations of Edith’s body was that 30 of these fractures had been caused in the hours immediately before death by severe compressive – or squeezing – force being applied to her ribs.”

Mr Cray said the experts also concluded that the remaining three fractures – cracked ribs – were older and caused two to four days before death.

The prosecutor added: “We say that the defendant carried out a serious assault on Edith in the days before and, later, she carried out a second and fatal attack of the same kind.

“It was not a one-off. She died and we say that’s murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edith May Langley died aged 7-weeks-old after she was found unresponsive at her home in Belgrave Road, Blackpool on November 20 2020. Her mum, Laura Langley, 38, was found not guilty of her murder | Lancashire Police

Expert evidence called into question

But during the trial, concerns were raised over the expert opinion which the prosecution put forward to present its case for murder.

The opinion of Prof David Manghan, an expert in bone health, was called into question by a different expert appointed by the defence who reviewed the post-mortem examination results and found Edith’s injuries were consistent with CPR used at the hospital.

The jury was discharged and a third expert, Prof Anthony Freeman, was then instructed to review the evidence and consider the experts’ contradictory opinions ahead of a new trial set for Monday (November 18, 2024).

He agreed the method of resuscitation used at the hospital could explain Edith’s fatal injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum cleared of murder

Shortly after the trial reopened at Preston Crown Court yesterday, prosecutor Timothy Cray KC appeared to concede defeat in his case for murder against Ms Langley.

Unable to offer any further evidence on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, he said: “He [Prof Anthony Freeman] gives the opinion that the method of resuscitation used at the hospital could explain the location and distribution of the fractures. It now follows that there are two experts with great experience in relevant fields who contradict the crown.”

Mr Justice Morris found Ms Langley not guilty on all charges.

He said: “These verdicts have the same effect as if the defendant had been tried and acquitted by a jury.”