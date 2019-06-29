Mourners asked to wear blue at funeral of Preston teenager killed by MDMA overdose

The funeral of a teenager who died from a suspected overdose of MDMA will take place on Friday and mourners are asked to wear something blue in memory of the youngster.

Seventeen-year-old Harry Flood became gravely ill at a house in Garstang Road at around 4am last Sunday, and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Royal Preston Hospital in an ambulance.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said that, while “his death is currently being treated as unexplained”, it is feared the unnamed boy “had taken MDMA and cannabis during the evening before he became unwell”.

Harry's funeral will take place at the Bleesed Sacrement RC Church on Farringdon Lane Preston at 1.30pm followed by internment at Preston Cemetery.

Harry's family has asked mourners to wear something blue in memory of their son.

Meanwhile, it is understood that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug supply in connection with the investigation into Harry’s death.

The man has now been released under investigation.

Det Insp Martin Pearson, from Preston Police, said: “This is an extremely sad set of circumstances and my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

“We know that he was at a gathering at a house with friends and we believe he has taken drugs in the lead-up to his death.

“Following this tragic incident, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people, especially youngsters, of the potential risks of taking drugs. Whilst they may be seen as safe and enjoyable, they can prove fatal.

“If you have taken something and start to feel unwell, please seek medical attention immediately.”

An investigation was still ongoing yesterday, with a file being prepared for the coroner.

In May, a warning about MDMA – a form of ecstasy – was issued after a 15-year-old girl died in Middlesbrough.

And five people were critically ill after taking ecstasy pills at Parklife in Prestwich this month.