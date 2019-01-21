Mounted police on high visibility patrol after Preston burglary spree

Police are continuing a high visibility patrol in parts of Preston plagued by burglaries.



Mounted police are becoming a familiar sight in Avenham and Frenchwood after patrols were stepped up last week.

Police horses Lancaster, Penwortham, Guild, Darwen, Kelbrook, and Morecambe have been taking turns patrolling the areas in pairs.

The high visibility patrols were introduced last week by Lancashire Police as it moved to reassure residents following a spate of burglaries in recent weeks.

The mounted police officers have been stopping to speak with residents, gaining intelligence and also conducting searches on some individuals.

The police horses even paid an impromptu visit to St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School where they received a warm welcome from the children.

Mounted police have been on high visibility patrol around Avenham and Frenchwood areas of Preston.

READ MORE: "If police won't protect us, we'll protect ourselves", says Preston community plagued by burglary

The high visibility police presence in Frenchwood and Avenham follows a pledge by Lancashire Police to step up patrols in the areas.

Police became concerned after a group of men began patrolling the streets themselves after criticising the police for not doing enough in response to the burglaries.

At a community meeting at Jamea Mosque on Wednesday, January 16, officers addressed the community's concerns and reassured residents that police patrols would be ramped up.

Police horse Rosehill, outside St Augustine Centre in Avenham, Preston on Thursday, January 17.

According to residents in the Frenchwood area, at least six homes have been targeted in the since the beginning of the year.

Jewellery, laptops and phones worth thousands of pounds have been reported stolen from homes in Frenchwood Avenue, Manchester Road, Herschell Street and Selborne Street.

Since police committed more officers to the area, two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

On Wednesday, January 16, a 28-year-old man from Bamber Bridge was arrested in connection with burglaries in Frenchwood.

He has since been released by police under investigation.

The following day, a 42-year-old man from Preston was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released with no further action and police say they are satisfied he has had no involvement in the offences.

Det Chief Insp Richard McCutcheon, of Preston Police, said: “We are continuing our investigations following recent concerns around burglaries in the Frenchwood area of Preston.

“I would like to reassure residents we are working hard to address those concerns and are working closely with our partners across the community."