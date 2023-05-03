Motorist who drove dangerously through streets of Preston in custody waiting to appear before judge
A man who admitted driving a car in a dangerous manner through the streets of Preston has been committed to the city's Crown Court for sentence.
Karl Michael Bruney, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty before magistrates to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Bruney was said to have driven a Seat Leon car on Blackpool Road, Tulketh Brow, Aqueduct Street, Meadow Street and St Gregory Road on Sunday April 16. He was also alleged to have driven the car as a disqualified driver on Eldon Street at its junction with Lulworth Avenue and with no insurance.
Magistrates decided to remand Bruney in custody to await sentence on the grounds of his previous record and the possibility that he may commit other offences.
An allegation that he refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a police officer was withdrawn by the prosecution. Bruney is scheduled to appear before a judge on May 30 for sentence.