Karl Michael Bruney, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty before magistrates to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Bruney was said to have driven a Seat Leon car on Blackpool Road, Tulketh Brow, Aqueduct Street, Meadow Street and St Gregory Road on Sunday April 16. He was also alleged to have driven the car as a disqualified driver on Eldon Street at its junction with Lulworth Avenue and with no insurance.

Preston Magistrates Court

Magistrates decided to remand Bruney in custody to await sentence on the grounds of his previous record and the possibility that he may commit other offences.