Motorist charged after being caught three times over drink drive limit in Skelmersdale

A motorist has been charged and named after being caught three times over the drink drive limit.

By Sean Gleaves
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 4:25pm

Two police officers saw a Mitsubishi Shogun being driven with a deflated tyre while they were on patrol In Skelmersdale.

It appeared the driver had been drinking when officers pulled the vehicle over in White Moss Road.

He was breathalysed and subsequently found to be more than three times over the drink drive limit.

Gary Martin, 52, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance. He was also wanted on recall to prison.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations Unit, said: “We can always rely on our Neighbourhood colleagues to be our eyes and ears when we cannot be there – well done team.”

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the drink driving alcohol limit for drivers is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Find out more about drink driving and the legal alcohol limit by clicking HERE.