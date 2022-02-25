Motorist caught speeding at 120mph on M61 claimed they were 'late for work'
A motorist who was caught reaching speeds of up to 120mph on the M61 claimed they were 'late for work'.
The motorist was pulled over by the police after they were caught speeding in the second lane shortly after 5.35am on Friday (February 25).
When asked why they were speeding in the wet conditions, the motorist claimed "they were late for work" and "didn't realise".
"They will have to explain that to the Magistrates at the court hearing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.