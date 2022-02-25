Motorist caught speeding at 120mph on M61 claimed they were 'late for work'

The motorist was pulled over by the police after they were caught speeding in the second lane shortly after 5.35am on Friday (February 25).

When asked why they were speeding in the wet conditions, the motorist claimed "they were late for work" and "didn't realise".

"They will have to explain that to the Magistrates at the court hearing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

