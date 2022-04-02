Motorist caught six times over drink drive limit after Penwortham crash sentenced

Police were called to a crash in Pope Lane on January 14.

When the offending driver was breathalysed, the sample contained 222mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Forensic analysis of her blood also showed she had a concentration of 390mcg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

“Amanda Young pleaded guilty at court,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“She was disqualified from driving for 48 months and was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence.”

