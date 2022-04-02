Motorist caught six times over drink drive limit after Penwortham crash sentenced

A drunk motorist who was caught in Penwortham has been sentenced.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:41 pm

Police were called to a crash in Pope Lane on January 14.

When the offending driver was breathalysed, the sample contained 222mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Forensic analysis of her blood also showed she had a concentration of 390mcg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

“Amanda Young pleaded guilty at court,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“She was disqualified from driving for 48 months and was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence.”

A drunk motorist who was caught after a crash in Penwortham has been sentenced.

