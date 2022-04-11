Motorcyclist reported after being caught driving wrong way on M6 carriageway

Police said they received multiple reports a motorbike was travelling in the wrong direction on the M6 at around 7.30am on Sunday (April 10).

The motorcyclist was spotted travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 (Crewe) and 16 (Sandbach).

Officers attended the scene and stopped a red RKS motorcycle near junction 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The rider of the bike was spoken ... and reported for driving without due care and attention,” a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

Motorists who caught the incident on dashcam were asked to contact the police by calling 101, quoting IML 1242209.

Footage can also be uploaded online HERE.