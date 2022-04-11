Motorcyclist reported after being caught driving wrong way on M6 carriageway
A motorcyclist was caught driving the wrong way down the M6.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:18 pm
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:29 pm
Police said they received multiple reports a motorbike was travelling in the wrong direction on the M6 at around 7.30am on Sunday (April 10).
The motorcyclist was spotted travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 (Crewe) and 16 (Sandbach).
Officers attended the scene and stopped a red RKS motorcycle near junction 16.
"The rider of the bike was spoken ... and reported for driving without due care and attention,” a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.