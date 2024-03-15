Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff were left terrified after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Chorley.

Two men in black balaclavas raided the Morrisons Daily store off Chancery Road in Astley Village on Wednesday night.

Staff at the Morrisons Daily store in Astley Village where left shaken after an armed robbery on Wednesday night

Armed with a hammer, the pair stormed inside at 9.55pm - just minutes before the shop was due to close - grabbing a member of staff working behind the till and demanding money.

They terrorised two shop workers, smashing a Perspex glass shield, ripping it off the counter and threatening the frightened pair with the hammer.

The thieves fled the scene with approximately £1,000 in cash from the till, said Lancashire Police.

Fortunately, no staff were harmed but the pair - a man and a woman - are said to have been left 'traumatised' by the robbery. No arrests have been made but Lancashire Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch quoting log number LC-20240313-1429.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 9.55pm, a staff member reported two male offenders entering the shop with a hammer and wearing black balaclavas.

"The offenders grabbed a staff member behind the till, demanding money whilst smashing the Perspex glass and ripping it off the counter.