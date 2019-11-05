Morecambe woman who forced 54 dogs to live in tiny, filthy cages is spared jail

Have your say

A woman who kept dozens of dogs locked up in small, filthy cages at her home in Morecambe has been spared jail.



Kilmany O'Connor, 57, was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment at Lancaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, November 4), suspended for two years.

All 54 dogs have made a full recovery and have now been re-homed after being seized by police. Pic: Lancashire Police

Ms O'Connor's home was raided under the Animal Welfare Act (2006) on April 9 after concerns were raised about the welfare of a number of dogs at the address.

Police and RSPCA inspectors were joined by Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Environmental Health, Social Services, Lancashire County Council Dog Wardens and a specialist vet.

What they found inside the home has been described as 'appalling'.

A total of 54 dogs were discovered locked in tiny, filthy cages stacked on top of each.

One of the 54 dogs that were police found in cages stacked on top of each other at a home in Morecambe in April. Pic: Lancashire Police

Some of the dogs had been cooped up in cages together (pictured) with no space to move and without access to water.

"In the twelve years working for the RSPCA I have never seen such appalling conditions and mental suffering inflicted upon such defenceless animals", said RSPCA Inspector Morris.

All 54 dogs were seized by police and placed into the care of the RSPCA.

The RSPCA has confirmed that all the dogs have made a full recovery and have been re-homed following the rescue.

A police spokesman said: "Within the address 54 dogs were located and found to be living in appalling conditions, the majority of which were cooped up in small cages.

"Due to concerns for their health and welfare, and the unsanitary environment they were living in, all 54 dogs were seized and handed over to the RSPCA."

The RSPCA led the criminal investigation into the neglect of the animals.

But at Lancaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 4), Ms O'Connor was spared jail, after having her 16 week sentence suspended for two years.

The 57-year-old has been handed a life time ban on keeping any animal and ordered to pay court costs