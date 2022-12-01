Amanda Caroline Bright, of Euston Grove, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to ABH, religiously aggravated harassment and verbal harassment and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday November 25.

She was given a total sentence of 16 months with 99 days spent on a qualifying curfew to count towards the sentence.

The court heard how, on Tuesday April 5, Bright boarded a Northern service at Blackpool North station, and when approached to present her ticket became verbally abusive to the member of staff.

She then began a tirade of racial abuse towards a fellow passenger before directing her abuse towards a young woman sitting opposite her, threatening to slit her face.

The victim ignored Bright and took a call on her mobile phone. While speaking to her mother on the phone Bright grabbed her by the hair, pulling her across the seats before launching into a violent frenzy; kicking and punching her, leaving the victim bruised and with a split lip.

The victim managed to break away from Bright and flee to the other end of the carriage with Bright in pursuit until she was stopped by other passengers.

Bright was identified following a media appeal and arrested outside her home after a British Transport Police investigation.

Investigating officer PC Kirsty Hansell said: "This was a completely unprovoked and terrifying experience for the victim who is still affected by Bright's violent attack.

"She remains traumatised by what happened and is still too afraid to travel by train. She has also had to change her place of work and had to take time off work to recover from the assault.

"Bright's actions that day were shocking and absolutely despicable. I hope her sentence sends a serious message that violence on the railway network simply will not be tolerated."

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been passed down for this shocking attack.

