News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe woman in court accused of owning dangerous dog which injured two people

A Morecambe woman is due in court accused of being in charge of a dangerous dog out of control causing injury.

By Michelle Blade
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Wendy Richardson, 49, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, is alleged to have been the owner or been in charge of a brown and white mastiff dog which was dangerously out of control in Marine Road East, Morecambe which injured two people.

She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, December 15.

Hide Ad
Marine Road East, Morecambe where two people were allegedly injured by a dog out of control. Picture from Google Street View.