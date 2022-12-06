Morecambe woman charged with hospital rucksack theft has case postponed for second time
A Morecambe woman who appeared before magistrates charged with stealing a rucksack from a Lancaster hospital has had her case adjourned again.
Vicky Elizabeth McQuaid, 38, of Claremont Road, Morecambe is accused of trespassing a store room at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and stealing a rucksack containing various items.
She appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 29 but the case was adjourned by magistrates.
She will now appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 31, 2023 to enter a plea.