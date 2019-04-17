Morecambe teenager, 18, dies in hospital a week after being knocked down whilst crossing road

Have your say

An 18-year-old woman has died in hospital nearly a week after she was hit by a car in Morecambe.



Police were called at around 5.30am on Wednesday, April 10 to reports that a pedestrian had been knocked down whilst crossing Lancaster Road.

Shannon Campbell, 18, from Morecambe, died in hospital yesterday (April 16) following a crash in Lancaster Road, Morecambe at around 5.30am on Wednesday, April 10.

The woman, 18, has now been named as Shannon Campbell, from Morecambe.

Shannon suffered catastrophic head, neck and back injuries after she was hit by a Jaguar car.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries yesterday (Tuesday, April 16).

The driver of the Jaguar, a 54-year-old man from Morecambe, was not injured.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

PC Simon Grounds of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Shannon's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We have spoken to several witnesses following the incident but would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to contact us.

"Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0203 of April 10.