Morecambe man used fake names online to groom children
A Lancashire man has admitted breach a Sex Offenders Order imposed by Preston Crown Court.
By Court reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:31 pm
Nathaniel Hawthorne, 32, of West End Road, Morecambe admitted nine breaches of his order.
The offences include using false names on the Internet to try and groom children.
At Blackpool Magistrates Court he also admitted three charges of making 370 indecent images of children some of the worst category.
He was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on May 13.