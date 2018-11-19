Morecambe drink driver arrested after cyclist suffers head injuries in hit and run

A drink driver who ploughed into a cyclist in Morecambe before speeding off has been arrested.

The 41-year-old cyclist, from Heysham, was riding his bike along the B5273 Oxcliffe Road on Saturday when he was struck from behind by a BMW.

The driver of the blue BMW 320 failed to stop at the scene and sped off in the direction of Lancaster.

The cyclist, who had been riding with lights and was wearing hi vis clothing, was left sprawled on the carriageway after sustaining serious head injuries.

Another motorist stopped and called the emergency services who rushed him to Royal Preston Hospital. He remains in a serious condition.

Police identified the vehicle and arrested the driver later that evening.

A 49-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after an accident. He remains in custody.

PS Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a man with some serious injuries and I would appeal for anyone who saw the collision itself or who saw a blue BMW being driven with damage to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who may have home CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1526 of November 17.