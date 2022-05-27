Trevor Knowles-Cooke was arrested after his car was seen weaving across the road after he left Morecambe FC.

Knowles-Cooke, 62, of Hestham Crescent, Morecambe, was found to be twice over the drink drive limit, Blackpool Magistrates heard at an earlier hearing.

The former Beyond Radio and Chorley FM presenter admitted drinking driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

Compere Trevor Cooke Morecambe Carnival. Picture by Julian Brown 11/08/18

Peter Bardsley, prosecution, said it was his sixth drink drive conviction and fourth for disqualified driving.

Magistrates heard how the defendant had been an entertainer and DJ for 40 years and had taken the job at the football club at the last minute.

On Thursday, May 26, magistrates sentenced Knowles-Cooke to 12 weeks custody, suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and has been banned from driving for 46 months.