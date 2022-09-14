Morecambe carer faces trial accused of stealing thousands of pounds from client
A carer from Morecambe appeared before magistrates at Lancaster accused of stealing £20k from a client.
Lynne Houghton, 50, of Chatsworth Road, was charged that between January 1, 2019, and August 17, 2020, at Lancaster, she committed fraud whilst a carer in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of a lady she cared for, allegedly stealing £20,050.09.
No plea was entered and Lynne Houghton was given unconditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 7.