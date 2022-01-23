More youths ordered to leave Preston city centre as police dispersal order continues

A police dispersal has been in operation in Preston city centre for a second night

Officers activated a Section 34 dispersal order in a large part of the city centre, from 6pm on Friday (January 21), continuing until 6pm tonight (Sunday) after weeks of problems with young people.

On Friday night they ordered 15 youths out of the centre.

A quantity of alcohol was seized and one youth was detained on suspicion of drugs offences, while further seven young people were taken home to their families.

Police dispersal order map for Preston city centre

Last night police said a group of youths were once again ordered to leave the centre, although not as as many.

They say the order has so far paid off, with a reduction in anti-social behaviour .

A Preston Police spokesman said after last night's operation: "Direction to leave notices have continued to be issued, although not as many as last night.

"A pedal cycle and a football have been seized due to being used by youths involved in anti-social behaviour.

"A significant amount of youths have been spoken to and reported incidents of anti-social behaviour have reduced.

"Preston police wish to thank the community for their very positive support of this operation."

The order gives police special powers to move people on from a designated area which has been plagued by nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

The section 34 order allows officers to ask people to leave a certain area that they suspect are associated with committing ASB.

This area has been plagued with reports of nuisance and antisocial behaviour over recent months.

Sgt Sarah Denson of Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Anti-social behaviour encompasses a wide range of offences and can involve harm to individuals, business owners, members of the wider community or to the environment.

"This behaviour can leave victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

"We understand that this can have a profound impact on our communities and how safe people feel in our neighbourhoods.

"We are dedicated and committed to providing the public with the best level of service possible and tackling this type of crime"