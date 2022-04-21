More than 140 vehicles seized as police crackdown on law breakers on Lancashire’s roads

Officers conducted numerous traffic stops and vehicle checks - as well as using automatic number plate recognition systems - to take dozens of vehicles off the streets.

146 vehicles were seized by police for various offences between midnight on Friday (April 15) and Thursday (April 21), including:

- 83 vehicles under Section 99 Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (Abandoned vehicles): This offence also covers the recovery of stolen vehicles.

More than 140 vehicles were seized by Lancashire Police in one week.

- 52 vehicles under Section 165a of the Road Traffic Act 1988: This means an officer had reasonable grounds to believe the driver was uninsured, or not driving in accordance with their licence.

- Five vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002: The officer has reasonable grounds to suspect the driver drove in an anti-social matter.

- Six vehicles related to ongoing criminal matters.

Supt Melita Worswick, Operations Manager at Lancashire Police, said: “Over the last few weeks proactive work from officers has resulted in a number of police pursuits, resulting in stolen vehicles being returned to owners, offenders arrested and equipment potentially planned to be used to commit crime being seized.

"This has no doubt prevented a number of people from becoming a victim of crime.

Overnight, police became aware of a stolen Ford Fiesta in Southport, close to the border between Merseyside Police and Lancashire Police.

Police patrols spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued into Lancashire, with the car being driven at speeds of 125mph before being stung by officers.

Three made off from the car after it was stopped, but police on Thursday afternoon (April 21) confirmed the offenders had not been found.

Battery drill and pliers, which police said were likely to be used for burglaries, were recovered from the car – which had been reported as stolen from St Helens.

The car keys were later found by officers searching the area and the vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.