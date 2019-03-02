Moped destroyed in suspected arson at Preston

Firefighters in Preston were called out to a burning motorbike today in a case of suspected arson.

They received the call just before 1pm and spent around 10 minutes dousing the flames, on open ground in the vicinity of the city's Shakespeare Road.

The crew used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties but the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police, who attended the scene, were notified of the suspected arson.

Fire crew manager Paul Charnley said: "It looked like it was a moped of some kind but it had been destroyed by the flames."