Money laundering arrests, drug driving and police pursuits: 24 hours on Lancashire's roads
Lancashire Police have shared four incidents they responded to over a 24-hour period:
£100k seized
Officers seized approximately £100,000 after stopping a car in Forton.
A 33-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.
A driver tested positive for cocaine after police stopped a vehicle on Paisley Street, Burnley.
A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving - excess drugs.
He was later released under investigation.
Drunk driver caught
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol after giving a roadside breath test reading of 68. The legal limit is 35.
Cannabis seized after police pursuit
Officers were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge at around 9pm on Tuesday (March 12)
The car was found, as well as a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones.
Police said enquiries were ongoing.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "These are just four examples of the many calls our Roads teams and Spec Ops team respond to, all in the aim of keeping our roads safe."