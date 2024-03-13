Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police have shared four incidents they responded to over a 24-hour period:

£100k seized

Officers seized approximately £100,000 after stopping a car in Forton.

A 33-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.

Man tests positive for cocaine

A driver tested positive for cocaine after police stopped a vehicle on Paisley Street, Burnley.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving - excess drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

Drunk driver caught

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol after giving a roadside breath test reading of 68. The legal limit is 35.

Cannabis seized after police pursuit

Officers were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge at around 9pm on Tuesday (March 12)

The car was found, as well as a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.