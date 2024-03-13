Money laundering arrests, drug driving and police pursuits: 24 hours on Lancashire's roads

More than £100,000 was seized from a car during one incident.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Mar 2024, 19:42 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 19:45 GMT
Lancashire Police have shared four incidents they responded to over a 24-hour period:

£100k seized

Officers seized approximately £100,000 after stopping a car in Forton.

A 33-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.

Officers shared four incidents they responded to on Lancashire's roadsOfficers shared four incidents they responded to on Lancashire's roads
Officers shared four incidents they responded to on Lancashire's roads

Man tests positive for cocaine

A driver tested positive for cocaine after police stopped a vehicle on Paisley Street, Burnley.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving - excess drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

Drunk driver caught

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol after giving a roadside breath test reading of 68. The legal limit is 35.

Cannabis seized after police pursuit

Officers were involved in a pursuit with a car in Bamber Bridge at around 9pm on Tuesday (March 12)

The car was found, as well as a large quantity of cannabis, and a number of mobile phones.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "These are just four examples of the many calls our Roads teams and Spec Ops team respond to, all in the aim of keeping our roads safe."

