Modern slavery issues to be explored in Lancashire

The “complex and challenging” process of tackling modern slavery will be explored

It will mark Anti-Slavery Day (October 18) and is designed to raise awareness of the warning signs that a person is at risk.

A roadshow will pitch up at the Flag market in the city centre between 10am and 2pm.

DS Jill Entwistle, from Lancashire Constabulary’s Modern Slavery Unit, said: “This area of policing is a particularly complex and challenging crime type to investigate as modern slavery offences are often interwoven with other forms of criminality. Modern slavery takes many forms but the most common are sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation and forced labour. Victims are forced to work in various settings such as brothels."

Other events will be taking place including:

The anti-slavery flag will fly from Preston Town Hall for several days

Buildings across the county, including the Market Buildings in Preston, Blackpool Tower and Marine Hall in Fleetwood, will be illuminated

Events will be held at Preston College and UCLAN

There will be themed modern slavery church services, supported by the handing out of awareness leaflets