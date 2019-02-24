Mobile phone stolen in broad daylight robbery in Lancaster

A mobile phone was taken in a robbery that took place in the middle of the day in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged crime, which was reported yesterday.

The incident took place on the cycle track near to the Salt Ayre sports centre on Doris Henderson Way between 1 and 1.20pm.

Officers are investigating and in a post of Facebook said: "If you were in the area and think you have any information please ring 101 quoting log number 833 of the February 23."