Missing woman last seen busking outside Tesco has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley
A missing woman who was last seen at the end of March has links across Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Joanne Neild was last seen busking outside Tesco in Accrington at the end of March, police said.
The 50-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair normally worn in a ponytail.
She often wears a black leather jacket.
Joanne has links to Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Accrington and Burnley.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting 0569 of April 11.