Missing teenage boy, 16, last seen three weeks ago has links to Preston, Chorley, Leyland and Buckshaw Village
An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy who was last seen three weeks ago.
Joshua Yates was last seen in the Halifax area on November 4, but has links to Chorley, Leyland, Buckshaw Village and Preston.
The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and grey eyes.
If you have any information about where Joshua may be, call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0151 of November 4th.