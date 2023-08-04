Missing Stockport man who was last seen more than four weeks ago has links to Preston
Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30, with the last known sighting on July 5.
The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and is believed to be wearing a backpack.
He is known to frequent Preston, Bolton and Leeds, and use the rail network often.
He also has links to the Stockport area of Greater Manchester.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Christopher and want to make sure they are safe and well.”
Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts should contact police by calling 0161 856 9721 or 101.