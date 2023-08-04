Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30, with the last known sighting on July 5.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and is believed to be wearing a backpack.

He is known to frequent Preston, Bolton and Leeds, and use the rail network often.

Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

He also has links to the Stockport area of Greater Manchester.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Christopher and want to make sure they are safe and well.”