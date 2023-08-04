News you can trust since 1886
Missing Stockport man who was last seen more than four weeks ago has links to Preston

Concern is growing for a missing man from Stockport who has links to Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30, with the last known sighting on July 5.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and is believed to be wearing a backpack.

He is known to frequent Preston, Bolton and Leeds, and use the rail network often.

Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)Christopher Howe has been missing since May 30 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)
He also has links to the Stockport area of Greater Manchester.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Christopher and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts should contact police by calling 0161 856 9721 or 101.