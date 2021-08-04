Missing South Ribble woman found "safe and well"

Karen Foster, 62, was located yesterday evening after police issued a public appeal to help find her.

She had last been seen at around 7.45am in the Much Hoole area before her car was spotted at around 8am travelling along Liverpool Road.

Her family told police they were concerned for her welfare because her sudden disappearance was "out of character".

But this morning (Wednesday, August 4), Lancashire Police has confirmed that Karen is safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "Good news - further to our earlier appeals, Karen, missing from Much Hoole, was found safe and well yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 3).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to help find her."

