Missing Preston woman last seen 12 weeks ago
Police are "growing concerned" for a Preston woman who was last seen 12 weeks ago.
The family of Lindsey Dimmock say they were last in contact with the 37-year-old around mid-July and haven't seen or spoken to her since.
Lancashire Police say she was also due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 1, but failed to attend.
The force say Lindsey was reported missing on Friday, September 24 after her family became increasingly concerned by her disappearance.
She is described as being 5ft 2ins, of medium build with dark brown/red hair and tattoos on her ankle and neck. She is known to have links to the New Hall Lane area of the city.
If you have seen her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting incident reference 0516 of September 24.