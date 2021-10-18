Missing Preston teenager found "safe and well"

Aaron Hickey, 16, had last been seen at his home in Ashton-on-Ribble in the early hours of Friday morning (October 15).

On Friday evening, Lancashire Police issued a missing person's appeal saying they were "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

But this morning (Monday, October 18), the force confirmed that Aaron has been found.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We'd like to update you and let you know that Aaron, who was missing over the weekend, has returned home and is safe and well.