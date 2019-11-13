Missing Preston schoolgirl, 15, found safe two weeks after disappearing from Asda

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl has returned to her family two weeks after disappearing from a supermarket in Morecambe.

Shannon Heald was reported missing on November 2 after last being seen at the Asda store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe at 6pm.

Shannon Heald, 15, from Preston, has been found after going missing from Asda in Morecambe at 6pm on November 2. Pic: Lancashire Police

The 15-year-old, from Preston, was known to have links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Police issued a public appeal on November 3 after they became concerned for her welfare.

This morning (November 13), Lancashire Police confirmed that the schoolgirl has been found 'safe and well'. She has since returned home to her family in Preston.

A police spokesman said: "We recently posted our concerns for a 15-year-old girl missing from Preston who was possibly in the Lancaster/Morecambe area.

"Thankfully she has now been found safe and well."

But Lancashire Police are currently searching for two other schoolgirls who have disappeared from homes in Chorley and Clayton Brook.

Faye Dallinger, 15, disappeared from home in Clayton Brook on Thursday, November 7.

Two days later - on Saturday, November 9 - Ella Whittaker, 14, was reported missing from her home in Chorley.

Police have not confirmed whether the girls are known to each other, or whether their disappearances are believed to be related.