Missing Preston schoolgirl, 15, found safe after six day disappearance

A Preston schoolgirl who was reported missing nearly a week ago has been found.

Brooke Nicholas, 15, was found safe and well yesterday evening after officers located her using information provided by the public.

Brooke Nicholas, 15, from Preston, has been found safe and well after being reported missing on Thursday, May 16.

Police had issued a missing persons appeal on Sunday, May 19, after her family became increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The schoolgirl, who was first reported missing on Thursday, May 16, has now returned home to be reunited with her family.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Following some great work from Team 4 and information from the public, Brooke has been found safe and well.

"We would like to thank all those who took the time to share or responded to our appeal."