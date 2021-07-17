Missing Morecambe boy, 14, found "safe and well"

Yesterday (Friday, July 16), police issued a public appeal to help find the boy, who was reported missing with three other children on Wednesday (July 14).

All four had last been seen in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and police said they were growing concerned for the Morecambe boy's welfare.

But the child has now been located and offiers say he is "safe and well".

Police say 14-year-old Malchi has gone missing from the Morecambe area with three other children, aged 13, 14 and 16. There are no photos of the other children but they are believed to be together. Pic: Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "Good news! The 14-year-old boy missing from Morecambe we issued an appeal for yesterday has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to all those who shared our appeal."

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210714-0033.