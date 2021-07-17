Missing Morecambe boy, 14, found "safe and well"
A 14-year-old boy who went missing from home in Morecambe has been found "safe and well", say police.
Yesterday (Friday, July 16), police issued a public appeal to help find the boy, who was reported missing with three other children on Wednesday (July 14).
All four had last been seen in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and police said they were growing concerned for the Morecambe boy's welfare.
But the child has now been located and offiers say he is "safe and well".
A police spokesman said: "Good news! The 14-year-old boy missing from Morecambe we issued an appeal for yesterday has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all those who shared our appeal."
