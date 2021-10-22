Missing man last seen in Preston and Burnley after disappearing from hospital

Peter Abrams suddenly left Ormskirk Hospital on Tuesday (October 19) and has since been seen in Preston and Burnley.

He also has links with the West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester areas.

Peter is described as having a medium build with dyed ginger blonde hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Abrams is described as having a medium build with dyed ginger blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a black sport sweatshirt, black joggers, walking boots and carrying a black rucksack

He is believed to be wearing a black sport sweatshirt, black joggers, walking boots and carrying a black rucksack.