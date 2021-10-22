Missing man last seen in Preston and Burnley after disappearing from hospital
Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a 51-year-old man who has been seen in Preston and Burnley after disappearing from hospital.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:19 am
Peter Abrams suddenly left Ormskirk Hospital on Tuesday (October 19) and has since been seen in Preston and Burnley.
He also has links with the West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester areas.
Peter is described as having a medium build with dyed ginger blonde hair.
He is believed to be wearing a black sport sweatshirt, black joggers, walking boots and carrying a black rucksack.
If you have any information on Peter's whereabouts, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting reference LC-20211019-1749.