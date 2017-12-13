'Missing' dog Ruby is found after disappearance at motorway services

A dog owner is celebrating today after she was reunited with her missing pet.

Sophie Macaskill said she is "absolutely made up" with the development after her dog Ruby went missing from services near Chorley a week ago .

Ruby's owner is "made-up" after her return

She said: "I am so happy, words cannot express how grateful I am to have her back.

"PC Blakely from Greater Manchester Police delivered her to me yesterday. I am absolutely made up.

"I need to say a massive thank you to PC Matthew Blakely and to the Neighbourhood and Community teams at both the Lancashire and Greater Manchester police forces.

"I just can't thank you enough.

"I'd also like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has shared this story,"

Sophie launched a frantic social media campaign after discovering her beloved mini-dachshund was missing at the services.

The dog owner was travelling home to Manchester with friends when her dog was sick in the car.

She pulled over at Rivington Services to clear up the mess and and tied Ruby up outside the entrance to the services.

The dog was left for a brief period while her owner went inside to use the facilities. When Sophie returned her dog had gone.

It is not yet known how police managed to trace Ruby.

More follows.