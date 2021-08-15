Missing Clitheroe man (65) found 'safe and well'
Police have confirmed missing Clitheroe man, Paul Livesey, has been found "safe and well".
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:31 pm
An appeal was launched after the 65-year-old was last seen in the Clitheroe area at around 5am on Tuesday (August 10th).
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "HIs family wish to pass on their thanks for sharing our post and kind words which helped to reassure our family that the Ribble Valley community when needed help one another."