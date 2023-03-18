Missing Chorley woman found safe and well
A missing Chorley woman has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
The woman – known only as Stephanie – was reported missing from home on Friday (March 17) and police had been concerned for her welfare.
This morning, a police appeal was issued asking for the public’s help to find her.
We’re happy to report that Stephanie has now been located and police say she is ‘safe and well’.
A police helicopter was seen circling over the Buckshaw Village and Euxton areas on Friday night, but police did not say whether this was connected to the search for Stephanie.