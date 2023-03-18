News you can trust since 1886
Missing Chorley woman found safe and well

A missing Chorley woman has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT

The woman – known only as Stephanie – was reported missing from home on Friday (March 17) and police had been concerned for her welfare.

This morning, a police appeal was issued asking for the public’s help to find her.

We’re happy to report that Stephanie has now been located and police say she is ‘safe and well’.

The woman – known only as Stephanie – was reported missing from her home in Chorley on Friday (March 17) and police had been concerned for her welfare
A police helicopter was seen circling over the Buckshaw Village and Euxton areas on Friday night, but police did not say whether this was connected to the search for Stephanie.