Missing Chorley man found safe in Cumbria following public appeal

A missing Chorley man was found in Cumbria after Lancashire Police launched a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:07 BST

Andrew Martin was last seen in the Eaves Lane area of Chorley on Wednesday afternoon (March 29).

Concern was growing for the 52-year-old’s welfare, with police launching a public appeal for information.

On Thursday (March 30), officers confirmed Andrew was found.

“To update you, he was found safe this morning in Cumbria,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”