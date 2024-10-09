Missing Lancashire child found 100 miles away after police stop Honda on M6 in Staffordshire

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th Oct 2024
A missing child from Lancashire was found 100 miles away after police stopped a car on the M6 last night.

The 15-year-old, who had been reported missing from a residential care home, was picked up by police after officers stopped a Honda Civic near junction 11, between Wolverhampton and Cannock.

Officers from Staffordshire Police ‘safeguarded’ the vulnerable teenager and escorted the youngster back home to Lancashire.

Police discovered the missing child inside a Honda car at J11 of the M6.Police discovered the missing child inside a Honda car at J11 of the M6.
Police discovered the missing child inside a Honda car at J11 of the M6. | Staffordshire Police

An image shared by the force shows the silver Honda Civic boxed-in by police - including an unmarked BMW - at a motorway service station.

Staffordshire Police, posting on X, said: “M6 J11 Honda stopped following concerns for a missing 15 year old from @LancsPolice area.

“15 year old found in the vehicle. They are now being safe guarded and being taken back to their residential care home by our officers.”

