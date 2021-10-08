Missing Catterall girl, 14, found 'safe and well' in Blackburn
A missing 14-year-old girl with links to various Lancashire towns was found "safe and well" in Blackburn
Alisha Butler, 14, from Catterall, went missing after she left the McDonald's in Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn at around 4.15pm on October 5.
Police said they were "extremely concerned" for her welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find her.
On October 7, officers confirmed Alisha had been found "safe and well" in Blackburn.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Yesterday (October 6) we asked for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Catterall.
"We're glad to say she was found safe and well in Blackburn this evening (October 7).
"Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal. It is greatly appreciated."
How do I report my loved one missing to the police?
- Go to your local police station
- Call 101
- If the missing person is a child, or you believe them to be at serious risk of harm, always dial 999
You can find out more by visiting the Missing People website by clicking HERE.
