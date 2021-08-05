Missing Burnley woman found "safe and well" after urgent search

Hayley Holmes, 36, disappeared from home yesterday evening and was last spotted in the Parliament Street area at around 8.15pm.

Police issued an urgent appeal to help find her, saying they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

But this afternoon (Thursday, August 5), Lancashire Police confirmed that Hayley has been found "safe and well".

Hayley Holmes, 36, from Burnley, has not been seen since yesterday evening when she was last spotted in the Parliament Street area at around 8.15pm. Pic: Lancashire Police

A spokesman for the force said: "Further to our appeal yesterday we are pleased to say that 36-year-old Hayley, who was missing from Burnley, has been found safe and well.