Missing Burnley female with links to Preston and Blackburn
Police are searching for a missing Burnley female.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 11:11 BST
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Summer, who is currently missing from home.
She was last seen at Rakehead Recreational Ground in Burnley. She is described as slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a beige leotard style playsuit with a zip up the front, white Crocs and a black bag.
Summer is known to have links to Preston, Burnley and Blackburn.
If you have any information that could help police find Summer, please contact 101 quoting LC-20230528-0058.