Officers are concerned for the welfare of Summer, who is currently missing from home.

She was last seen at Rakehead Recreational Ground in Burnley. She is described as slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a beige leotard style playsuit with a zip up the front, white Crocs and a black bag.

Summer is known to have links to Preston, Burnley and Blackburn.

Summer, of Burnley, is missing from home.