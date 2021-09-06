Missing 36-year-old Preston man found safe

Andrew Hinds, 36, had been reported missing from the Ribbleton area at around 4am on Sunday (September 5).

But this morning (Monday, September 6), Lancashire Police has confirmed that Andrew has been found safe.

A police spokesman said: "You'll remember over the weekend that we asked for your help in locating missing man, Andrew.

Andrew Hinds, 36 is missing from the Ribbleton area and was last seen at around 4am on Sunday. Pic: Lancashire Police

"We're pleased to confirm that he has now been found safe

"Thank you again for your support, it is much appreciated!"

