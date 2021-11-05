Missing 22-year-old woman from Bamber Bridge found 'safe and well'

A search was launched last night after Amber Brennan disappeared at around 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 4).

Lancashire Police made a public appeal to help find her and said they were becoming "increasingly concerned about her welfare".

But today (Friday, November 5), the force confirmed the good news that Amber - who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe - has been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amber Brennan, 22, was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 4) and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about her welfare

A police spokesman said: "Following our appeal last night for the missing person in Bamber Bridge we can now confirm that she has been found safe and well. Thanks for the shares."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.