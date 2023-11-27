Men wanted by Lancashire Police after ‘lit item’ pushed through letterbox during arson attack at Ashton home
Two men approached an address on Pedders Lane and put a lit item through the letterbox in the early hours of Tuesday, November 21.
The homeowner managed to put the fire out before it spread too far and he was not injured in the incident.
Officers on Monday (November 27) released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This incident could have been serious, or even fatal, and our enquiries are very much underway.
“As part of our investigation we would now like to speak to the men in the images.
“If you recognise them, or have any other information about this incident, please get in touch straight away.”
Anyone with information that may help police should call 101 or email 145[email protected], quoting log number 0036 of November 21.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.