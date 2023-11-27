Two men are wanted by police after an item was set alight before being pushed through a letterbox during an arson attack in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Two men approached an address on Pedders Lane and put a lit item through the letterbox in the early hours of Tuesday, November 21.

The homeowner managed to put the fire out before it spread too far and he was not injured in the incident.

Officers on Monday (November 27) released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the attack.

Do you recognise these two men? Officers would like to speak to them following an arson attack in Ashton (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This incident could have been serious, or even fatal, and our enquiries are very much underway.

“As part of our investigation we would now like to speak to the men in the images.

“If you recognise them, or have any other information about this incident, please get in touch straight away.”

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101 or email 145[email protected], quoting log number 0036 of November 21.