Men attacked by moped rider armed with knife in Leyland town centre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man in his 20s was left with a mouthful of broken teeth after he was attacked and threatened with a knife in Leyland.

He was assaulted and terrorised by a man on a moped in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday (March 2).

The young man was on a night out with a friend and the pair had picked up food from McDonald’s before heading home along Hough Lane at around 3am, where they were confronted by a man riding a moped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The attacked happened near the entrance to the Market in Hough Lane, Leyland in the early hours of Sunday (March 2)The attacked happened near the entrance to the Market in Hough Lane, Leyland in the early hours of Sunday (March 2)
The attacked happened near the entrance to the Market in Hough Lane, Leyland in the early hours of Sunday (March 2) | Google

In an unprovoked outburst of violence, he pulled up and punched one of them in the face before brandishing a large knife. Fearing for their lives, the two men ran away - but in doing so, one of them fell in the street and smashed his teeth.

The moped rider left the scene and the assault was reported to 999. Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made but anyone with information can get in touch via 101, quoting log 0158 of March 2.

His mum said dental treatment is expected to cost her son around £3,000. She told the Post: “He’s broken all his teeth but it could have been much worse if they had used the blade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a big one too. The police need to be acting quicker before somebody gets killed

“It’s horrendous, are people no longer safe to walk the streets of Leyland at night?”

Her son said the moped rider was wearing a helmet but he managed to get a look at him through his visor. He was described as white, in his 20s, with dark hair.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news by signing up for our LEP newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.58am on Sunday, March 2 to Vevey Street, Leyland, to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been punched by a man who also produced a knife. The victim suffered facial injuries.

“Anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log 0158 of March 2, 2025.”

Related topics:LeylandLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice