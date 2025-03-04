A man in his 20s was left with a mouthful of broken teeth after he was attacked and threatened with a knife in Leyland.

He was assaulted and terrorised by a man on a moped in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday (March 2).

The young man was on a night out with a friend and the pair had picked up food from McDonald’s before heading home along Hough Lane at around 3am, where they were confronted by a man riding a moped.

The attacked happened near the entrance to the Market in Hough Lane, Leyland in the early hours of Sunday (March 2) | Google

In an unprovoked outburst of violence, he pulled up and punched one of them in the face before brandishing a large knife. Fearing for their lives, the two men ran away - but in doing so, one of them fell in the street and smashed his teeth.

The moped rider left the scene and the assault was reported to 999. Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made but anyone with information can get in touch via 101, quoting log 0158 of March 2.

His mum said dental treatment is expected to cost her son around £3,000. She told the Post: “He’s broken all his teeth but it could have been much worse if they had used the blade.

“It was a big one too. The police need to be acting quicker before somebody gets killed

“It’s horrendous, are people no longer safe to walk the streets of Leyland at night?”

Her son said the moped rider was wearing a helmet but he managed to get a look at him through his visor. He was described as white, in his 20s, with dark hair.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.58am on Sunday, March 2 to Vevey Street, Leyland, to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been punched by a man who also produced a knife. The victim suffered facial injuries.

“Anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log 0158 of March 2, 2025.”