A pink wooden wishing well was stolen from the front garden of a property in Chorley Old Road.

It is believed the memorial was stolen between 2am and 3am on Wednesday morning (June 15).

“This holds sentimental value to the owners as it was a memorial feature for their daughter who sadly passed away,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can email [email protected], quoting Log LC-20220615-0305.