Mass brawl at Chorley pub leaves multiple people injured as CCTV appeal launched

The fight broke out in an outdoor section at the Talbot pub in Balshaw Lane at around 10.25pm on Saturday, May 15.

Two members of the public were injured during the altercation after glasses were thrown, with one reportedly suffering a possible broken jaw and eye socket.

One member of staff was also punched in the face during the altercation, but police said their injuries are "not serious".

Around 80 people were initially thought to have been involved, but in a statement released today (May 17), officers said they now believe it was closer to 20.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Det Insp Steve Monk, of Chorley Police, said: "Although we now believe the numbers involved were not as high as first thought, it is still utterly unacceptable that this occurred.

The fight broke out in an outdoor section at the Talbot pub in Balshaw Lane. (Credit: Google)

"The majority of those at the pub that night were simply trying to enjoy their evening peacefully.

"We would now like to identify the two men in the attached images as part of our enquiries, and we are asking anybody who recognises them to get in touch straight away."

Officers have also urged any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them.

In a statement published on social media, a spokesperson for the Talbot said they were "deeply concerned by the events which occurred".

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with the incident. (Credit: Google)

"We sincerely hope that anyone who was harmed is going to be ok and we apologise to all the residents we know this has affected," they added.

Police have confirmed the matter has been referred to the licensing department for review with full co-operation from the premises.

Det Insp Monk added: "Coronavirus restrictions are easing from today, allowing people to socialise indoors in groups of either six people or two households, and we understand people will want to make the most of this. However we would ask that if you are heading to the pub you have a good time but please be responsible.

"We’ll police with professionalism and will be approachable and fair – but we want to make it clear we won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence or other criminality.”

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1610 of May 15.