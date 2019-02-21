Masked moped thieves force Preston cyclist to crash into wall before robbing unconscious victim

A 33-year-old cyclist has been knocked off his bike in Preston and robbed by masked men on mopeds.



At 8.25pm on Tuesday, February 19, a man and woman had been cycling along Garstang Road towards the city centre when the pair were confronted by two men on a moped.

The two men, both wearing face coverings, allegedly gave chase to the male cyclist and pursued him to the junction at Aqueduct Street, where they pushed the man from his bike.

The man tried to ride away but as he crossed the road, he was chased on foot by one of the men and his bicycle was pushed again from behind.

The force of the push caused the victim to crash into a wall near the Moor Park pub, causing him to sustain serious head injuries.

While he was lying unconscious on the ground, it is believed one of the men searched his clothes.

But police said it is unknown at this stage what or if anything was taken.

The assailants then fled on the moped in the direction of Aqueduct Street.

The victim had to be taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for dash cam footage from anyone who may have been in the area that evening.

DC Fabian Spence of Preston Police said: “The victim has suffered serious injuries and we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

"We need people to come forward with any information they may have to assist our investigation.

“We are particularly appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage of the attack, or showing the moped being driven in the area in the moments leading up to, or following the incident.”

If you haven’t already spoken to us and have any information that could help, please call us on 101 or email 4959@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1317 of 19th February.